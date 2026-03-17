A high-speed estimate of 130km/h on Wangaratta’s Tone Road has been labelled "fanciful" by a defence lawyer representing two drivers contesting police charges.

A Wangaratta man and woman have faced Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court after being charged with speeding 50km/h more than the speed limit.

The pair were also facing a charge related to drag racing down the popular Wangaratta road, but it was later dropped by police.

Police car dashcam footage played to the court showed on 11 May, 2025 police officers parked at ARB next to Mobil service station facing Tone Road.

About 10:20pm the headlights of two vehicles could be seen off the reflection of the Alpine Truss shopfront across the road leaving the service station one by one.

The police car took off after the silver Ford Falcon and Holden Commodore sedans and intercepted the vehicles about 1km later, with both vehicles having a driver and passenger onboard.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ramadan Hamidon told the court officers said they were travelling at 130km/h as the two cars pulled away from them along the 80km/h stretch of road.

Sen Const Hamidon said police also heard revving of engines prior to the vehicles leaving the service station.

In the footage showed to the court only the cars’ headlights could be seen in the reflection of the business across the road and a fence was obstructing the view of the service station next door.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said the estimated 130km/h speed reached by his clients was “fanciful”.

“It’s not possible he (police officer) has been able to keep these vehicles under proper observation to gauge speed,” he said.

Mr Clancy said CCTV footage from the service station at the time had to be provided to give clearer context to the driving of his clients.

Magistrate Megan Casey adjourned the matter for a one day contested hearing on 16 July, when four witnesses will give evidence.