Where do you live?

I live in Bright.

How long have you lived in the area?

For the past five years. Before this I worked seasonally in the area, but originally I'm from Adelaide.

What do you do for a living?

I work at Espire in Bright; sewing, working with textiles and graphic design. I also work on Espire's social media and I'm a freelance artist in town.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like roller-skating and making stained glass art.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Definitely the sense of community and the care people in the local area have for the environment and natural surrounds. We also get to see a true four-seasons experience in Bright.

What would you change about the area?

Installing a chair-lift up to Mystic Park or even Mount Buffalo would be interesting. In town, an after-hours or late night dessert bar and tea room would be good.