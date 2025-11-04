For 106 years, members of the Myrtleford community have paused to remember Armistice Day, at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Until ANZAC Day 1923, when the Australian War Memorial was dedicated, families and veterans gathered in small groups to remember the end-date of “The War to End All Wars”.

Then, the memorial became the gathering place for of future ceremonies.

The following “remembrance stories”, from World Wars 1 and 2, are of six district veterans.

All were well known locals at some point, some have slipped from memory over time, perhaps recalled only by a few acquaintances.

Within three to five years of peacetime resuming, all of these veterans or nominated family representatives received campaign medals recognising service in theatres as far apart as Gallipoli, France, Belgium, Palestine, North Africa and Papua New Guinea.

“The Lads had Been Far Away - Lest We Forget”.

Acknowledgement: Images provided by Australian War Memorial, family members and the Myrtleford and District Historical Society Inc.

LCpl. MICHAEL MORONEY, Service No. 1620

Michael (Mick) Moroney was born at Waterloo (Barwidgee Creek) and attended the Waterloo State School.

He worked with his father, a local timber man and gold miner, and at 17 years went to Tasmania for work.

On December 14, 1914 he enlisted in the AIF’s 15th Battalion at Claremont, embarking on a 40-day voyage to Egypt on February 2, 1915 after a brief family reunion.

The 15th Battalion arrived at ANZAC Cove, Gallipoli, late in the afternoon of April 25 and from May to August was involved in securing the ANZAC beachhead.

In three weeks, the battalion lost more than half its strength.

Influenza caused Michael to be evacuated to an Egyptian hospital for most of August and September.

On June 11, 1916 he disembarked with the 4th Pioneer Battalion at Marseilles, France.

At the Somme they were involved in trench and dug-out construction at Pozieres Heights and Mouquet Farm, from July to September.

In late September, 1916 shell shock caused Michael’s hospitalisation in England for six months.

He retrained and joined the 25th Battalion on September 24, 1917.

He returned to Belgium and was involved in battles at Menin Road and Broodseinde Ridge where gas attacks were common.

A German spring offensive early in 1918 exhausted the 25th Battalion and Michael was injured twice.

Later, on September 1 the 25th Battalion attacked Mont St. Quentin and finally Beaurevoir on October 4.

Unfortunately, friendly artillery fire wounded Michael which resulted in his death.

He is buried at the New British Cemetery, Tincourt.

Pvte. GEORGE HENRY RAE, Service No. 2645

George Rae was born at Gapsted and enlisted in the AIF on June 3, 1915, aged 21.

His occupation was listed as 'labourer'.

He embarked with the 7th Battalion (the 'Fair Dinkums') on August 26, 1915.

His nominated next of kin was his father, David Clifford Rae, but this was to change to his wife Laura Cook, a munitions worker, whom he met when in hospital in England. They had married in Manchester on March 11, 1918.

The 7th Battalion arrived late in the Gallipoli campaign, seeing action in Shrapnel Gully before the evacuation in December, 1915.

George then disembarked at Alexandria, Egypt on January 7 and departed for France on March 27.

He led by fearless example in trench and open field warfare at Pozieres and Polygon Wood in July-August, 1916, then the Ypres Salient in 1917.

He was wounded three times by shrapnel, to legs, arm and neck in 1916-18 and evacuated to England on each occasion.

He returned to Australia with Laura on July 3, 1919.

They acquired 60 hectares on the Ovens River flats, but like other returned servicemen during the Great Depression years, their finances deteriorated, causing foreclosure by the bank.

This all occurred at great personal cost to the Rae’s.

George died at an RSL veterans’ home in Bendigo, aged 78, in 1982.

Cpl. JAMES STOREY HODGENS, Service No. 592

James (Jim) Hodgens was born in 1889 and like his nine siblings, attended Gapsted State School.

A keen sportsman and excellent axeman, he went with his cousins, Colin Paul and William and David McDonald to cut timber and clear bush in Tasmania, then on to Gippsland working at bush sawmills and local farms.

Jim enlisted at Myrtleford on September 3, 1915, aged 26, nominating his father William as next of kin, and embarked on February 20, 1916.

He went to France as a Sapper with the original Mining Corps and was promoted to corporal in the 2nd Tunnelling Company in December,1916.

Jim was wounded and gassed in both France and Belgium, on three occasions in 1918.

He was invalided from the AIF on October 2, 1918.

His mother had died in 1916, his father on December 6, 1918 just before Jim’s return to Australia on December 21.

Treatment for his leg wounds continued; he was finally discharged as medically unfit on May 5, 1919.

Back home, he maintained a brilliant career in woodchopping, football and tennis.

He married Lila McNamara in 1941, and in town worked at the Flax Mill, the Pine Mill and the Myrtleford Waterworks Trust.

Jim died on August 3, 1968 and is buried at the Myrtleford Pioneer Cemetery.

Pvte. DONALD DWYER, Service No. VX81844

Donald Dwyer was born at Myrtleford on April 30, 1914, the fourth son in a family of nine children to Mr & Mrs J. Dwyer.

Don attended St Mary’s Convent School and became well-known as an all-round sportsman.

Prior to enlistment, he worked on Mr Orm Milne’s farm at Merriang and then the Agricultural Department’s Experimental Farm.

He became involved in the local 8th Lighthorse Militia from the early days of World War 2 with Service No. V22592.

At a time of major security threats arising in the South-West Pacific, he transferred to the AIF 24th Battalion at Townsville on July 30, 1942, aged 28 and underwent extensive training.

He embarked for New Guinea in December, 1944.

His mother Florence was listed as his next of kin.

On April 18, 1945 Donald was killed in action fighting against the remaining Japanese forces on Bougainville in the Solomon Islands.

American forces had left the island and since March the 24th Battalion had been part of an Australian push south-east along the Buin Road with the aid of tanks.

They experienced fierce counter attacks and heavy artillery bombardment.

Donald was buried at the Bomana War Cemetery, Port Moresby, PNG.

In Myrtleford, a memorial mass was held on the Sunday following news of his death, celebrated by Rev. Fr. Wood, a schoolmate of Don’s.

Pvte. JAMES DOBSON GREER, Service No. VX6412

James (Danny) Greer was born at Alphington, Victoria July 25, 1909.

He worked as a labourer on his family’s farm 'Valley View' at Whorouly South.

He enlisted in the AIF at Wangaratta on October 20, 1939 and embarked for the Middle East on April 14, 1940, a member of the 2/8th Battalion.

The 2/8th were involved in action against Italian and German forces at Bardia and Tobruk, then withdrawn and embarked for Greece on March 31, 1941.

There the AIF was to assist other Allied forces and Greek patriots ward off an Italian and German invasion.

Overcome, the Allies evacuated to the island of Crete or to Egypt.

Subsequently, James Greer was reported 'Missing in Action' on Crete and eventually identified as a Prisoner of War, with one “official” notification of his POW status sent to family.

It then took until March 26, 1942 for German authorities to report James’ death, with “No Cause Stated”.

This was a great source of stress for family and friends.

His date of burial was given as September 2, 1941, seven months before family were notified, in “Grave P.3, English Block, International Cemetery, Salonika” (Phaleron War Cemetery, Greece).

Cpl. ALFRED AUGUSTUS DORE, Service No. VX30189

Established in 1923, a “Big Brother Movement” began sponsoring young migrants from Britain seeking employment in rural areas and the trades in Australia, and prior to World War 2 some 12 had come to the Buffalo River valley.

One of these 'Little Brothers' was Augustus Dore, aged 19.

Augustus (as he was locally known) initially worked for, then share farmed, with the Macaulay brothers.

He purchased his own farm at Buffalo River South, clearing his property and working for neighbours.

He was joined for a time by his siblings, notably brother Fred.

Augustus was born in London on November 25, 1905 and from his farm enlisted in the AIF at Royal Park, Melbourne on June 20, 1940, aged 34.

He became a member of the 2/24th Battalion, embarking for the Middle East on November 11, 1940.

In North Africa he was wounded twice in July, 1942.

He returned to Australia and was then posted to the South-West Pacific in late 1943.

Following hospitalisation in late 1943 and early 1944, at Brisbane and Port Moresby, Augustus was promoted to corporal and returned to service on Morotai Island in the Dutch East Indies in May, 1945.

On his discharge from service on October 8, 1945, Augustus resumed farming at Buffalo River.

In the early 1960s he argued strongly against inundation of his farm by stage one of the Buffalo Dam, did some local mill work and lived in semi-retirement at Murmungee. A popular banjo-playing musician and community member, he was a respected member of the Myrtleford RSL.

He died on February 4, 1971 and was buried at the Myrtleford Pioneer Cemetery.