Where do you live?

L: I live in Newcastle.

C: We live in Geelong.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

This is our first visit to the region - we met in the middle.

What do you do for a living?

L: I'm retired. I used to be a medical practitioner.

C: I work for the Department of Education in student mental health programs.

What are your hobbies and interests?

C: Going to the beach. We also like going on nature walks and visiting local markets on the weekend.

L: I travel a lot in my combi-van often to visit Geelong, of course. Also touring around the country - seeing what little country towns have to offer. We like to swim every day if we can, either the beach or an open pool swim.

What do you think makes the area unique?

C: It's so clean and well maintained. The Mosaic Trail is easy for kids and people with prams or mobility needs. My husband was also very impressed by the lawn tennis courts - it looks like it has great facilities.

L: People have been very friendly and helpful. There's delicious food to discover along the way, especially from the market we visited this morning. We haven't brought bikes with us this time, but we'd recommend the bike tracks - they look really good.

What would you change about the area?

Nothing comes to mind.