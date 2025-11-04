How long have you lived in Mt Beauty area?

I grew up in Wangaratta before moving to the Gold Coast, where my partner and I spent the last two years. We really enjoyed our time up there but we both felt the pull to come back home. The Kiewa Valley has always had that familiar, welcoming feel for us.

What do you like about living here?

I love the community feel - everyone’s friendly and always up for a chat, which makes it such a welcoming place to live. I also really enjoy exercising, so being somewhere with great running and riding tracks is a big bonus for me. The Kiewa Valley has so many beautiful spots to get outdoors, and it makes staying active something I actually look forward to. It’s just an easy place to enjoy life and feel connected.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

Maybe just some pot holes. No, I think the town/area is perfect and a beautiful place to live.

What do you do for work and what are your hobbies?

I’m the owner and operator of GlossIT Mobile Car Detailing, a fully mobile car detailing service. I bring the workshop to the client’s location and apply the same level of care and finish you’d expect from a high end detailing studio. Outside work I’m all about staying active and pushing myself. I love mountain biking, riding motorbikes, playing footy, running and going to the gym. I am currently training for HYROX this December in Melbourne.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Lookouts up the gap, the lake, Falls Creek. I believe just driving through town is a showcase with all the mountains and scenery.