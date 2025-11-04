PHOTO
Where do you live?
A: I live in Bright.
E: I live in Freeburgh, just down the road.
How long have you lived in the area?
A: Since I was born.
E: For 15 years; I was living in Perth, Western Australia before this.
What do you do for a living?
A: I'm a waitress - an expert at serving people coffees.
E: I'm a ski instructor.
What are your hobbies and interests?
A: Skiing is my biggest hobby (but I have so many). Horse riding, being outdoors, AFL and other sports, etc.
E: I like skiing, painting, travelling and being outdoorsy.
What do you think makes the area unique?
A: We've got all the important stuff.
E: The fact we've got a bit of everything: skiing on the mountains nearby, biking, the river; it's a very diverse town.
What would you change about the area?
A: More easily-available youth activities, such as tutorials to learn mountain bike riding. Some way of encouraging and giving an opportunity for youth to be involved in the outdoors.
E: More events like the Bright Twilight Tastings. If there are more markets, there's more tourism and it's fun too.