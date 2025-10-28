Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

All my life. I was 17 when I moved to Myrtleford from Whorouly. My husband says we live in God's country, he loves it here.

What do you do for a living?

I work at the Myrtleford Visitor Information Centre and I volunteer at the Myrtleford Hospital Op Shop. Before that, I worked in the Myrtleford Hospital for 30 years, so I'm still doing my bit.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Solving crosswords, reading, travelling and gardening. I'm a member of the local RSL; my father was a soldier. I go down and help them out whenever they need. We're starting Poppy Week soon.

What do you think makes the area unique?

You name it, it's here; open spaces, mountains nearby and the friendliness of the locals. A lady said to me recently 'it's lovely to watch the scenery go by'.

What would you change about the area?

Something for the younger generation. What they need is a picture theatre, although there is the EMPAC.