How long have you lived here?

I've lived in Tawonga South for four years. Prior to that I was living in Bright to start our family restaurants, Elm Dining and The Yard. I was born in Sydney and raised on the Central Coast of NSW.

What do you like about living here?

Tawonga and the Kiewa Valley is a place that truly captures the beauty of the natural world. I love the stunning mountains and winding rivers and the freedom to explore these places. It is also home to a warm and welcoming community that I am grateful to be a part of. The sense of unity and support that exists in this town truly makes it a special place to call home. From artisan local stores to the endless outdoor adventure options that await just beyond my doorstep, our quiet little town has so much to offer.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

I’d love to see fruit trees planted in the open spaces around the pondage. This would provide our community with free, nourishing fruit. I’ve noticed nearly all of the elderberry trees have been removed from the Pebble Beach walk. I understand they may be invasive but their berries also provide an excellent and potent source of vitamin C so I’d love to see the remaining one along that walk stay if possible.

What do you do for work and hobbies/interests?

I currently work at Myee Alpine Retreat and am co-owner with my husband of River to Ridge Adventure Tours, offering guided dirt bike tours of the high country. It’s fast paced, gritty, challenging and heaps of fun exploring some of the country's most scenic and gnarly trails. My interests and hobbies revolve around living a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. As a homeschooling parent, I prioritise growing my own food as a way to teach my children about self-sufficiency and the importance of being connected to nature. Drawing on my background as a chef, I delight in creating my own sourdough and fermented drinks. Additionally, I find joy in foraging for wild foods and preserving them to enjoy throughout the year. As an advocate for natural health, I have a passion for making tinctures and salves from healing herbs and plants.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

This is a hard one as there's so many good options. I would take visitors to my favourite spots - The Gorge, Falls Creek and of course Mt Buffalo. These are some of the most magical places. I always recommend the local artisan businesses in town. Crank Handle Brewery and Tawonga Baker are two of my top picks. In terms of fashion, Sassy Road has a great selection and over in Bright, Tartan Fox and Star Road Trader are two of my go-to spots. Excellent design and fabrics. I’m a lover of classic materials and design so some of my most beloved clothing staples are from these stores.