Where do you live?
We're from St Alban's.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
S: This is my first visit.
A: I've been here once before.
What do you do for a living?
A: I'm a facility manager.
S: I'm a housewife, but I was previously a flight attendant.
What are your hobbies and interests?
S: I like painting.
A: I like swimming, travelling and cricket.
What do you think makes the area unique?
S: The beautiful natural surroundings.
A: The colours, the river and the walking trails; it's all beautiful.
What would you change about the area?
A: Longer hours of operation from restaurants and businesses.
S: Otherwise, it's pretty perfect.