Where do you live?

We're from St Alban's.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

S: This is my first visit.

A: I've been here once before.

What do you do for a living?

A: I'm a facility manager.

S: I'm a housewife, but I was previously a flight attendant.

What are your hobbies and interests?

S: I like painting.

A: I like swimming, travelling and cricket.

What do you think makes the area unique?

S: The beautiful natural surroundings.

A: The colours, the river and the walking trails; it's all beautiful.

What would you change about the area?

A: Longer hours of operation from restaurants and businesses.

S: Otherwise, it's pretty perfect.