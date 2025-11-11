Where do you live?

We live in Albury.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

Jack: I'm here every three months or so.

Jo: I visit every four or five months.

What do you do for a living?

Jo: I'm a social worker.

Jack: I'm a student of social work.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Jo: I like art and making things. Currently I'm working on a concrete chicken, and I do lots of painting.

Jack: Definitely music. I play accordion, piano and also base guitar. I like being outside, going birding and hiking. That's why I come here so often.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Jo: The scenery is beautiful and the food is fantastic. It's close to Albury, so we can visit on day trips. Myrtleford has a beautiful town centre.

Jack: The fact there's so much nearby and so much to do. There's festivals and farmers' markets. It's definitely worth driving down for.

What would you change about the area?

Jo: It's just perfect for its size, I don't think there's anything to change.

Jack: Basic infrastructure such as the potholes and healthcare. I've tried to convince my partner to move here, but they have been detractors.