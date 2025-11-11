How long have you lived in the Tawonga South area?

We have been coming here since 1992. Ten years ago we bought a holiday home and visit regularly, we live in Melbourne.

What do you like about living up here?

The spectacular views from our place, the community and the friendships we have made. There is lots of outdoor activity that we like, skiing downhill and cross country, hiking, cycling. We like the gliding activities, it’s an interesting place for all generations, and the facilities are good.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

We would like to see a spicy Malaysian and rustic Italian restaurant set up in the area.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

Kate : I am a professional musician, a clarinet teacher and AMEB examiner, My interests are gardening, baking, keeping fit, and collecting hand made ceramics. I love classical musical concerts and travelling.

Michael: I am not working full time now, but am an IT management consultant. I enjoy public speaking. I am a board member on not-for-profits, a member of the Sir John Monash Foundation who give scholarships for post graduate studies overseas. My interests are gardening, cycling, radio and electronics, and I do like handyman projects.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

To the information centre where there is a 3D model of the area, a history display including the hydro scheme. Up to Falls Creek for a walk to Wallace Hut, the Mountain Creek Reserve, Mt Bogong, and to the surroundings areas like Yackandandah, Beechworth and Mt Buffalo.