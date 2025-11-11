Where do you live?

We live in Werribee.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

Darren: This is my first visit.

Leonie : I was here 30 years ago.

What do you do for a living?

Darren: I'm a spray painter.

Leonie : I'm the manager of a swim school.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Leonie : We like swimming, bike riding. Roxie likes eating, sleeping, going on walks and hanging out with us.

Darren: I'm into fishing, vintage cars and hiking.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It's got beautiful scenery, the nearby mountains and the water. It's just beautiful here by the river.

What would you recommend to others visiting the area?

Going on walks and exploring the bike trails. Visiting the mountains, while they're so close. There's lots to do.