Bright Make it, Bake it, Grow it Market

Saturday, 15 November in Howitt Park from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The market is a showcase of local producers, arts and crafts from Bright and surrounds all in one location, on the banks of the beautiful Ovens River.

Food producers include fresh fruit and vegetables, trout, wineries, jams and preservers, sweets, nuts, olive oils and much more.

Browse a range of local craft, jewellery, kids clothes, art, pottery, leather works, photography and painting, candles and wellbeing, plants and much more.

2025 Myrtleford Lions North East Emergency Expo

The expo will be held on Saturday, 22 November from 10am to 3pm at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve and Showgrounds.

Hosted by North East Emergency Action Group Inc.

The day will be filled with learning about emergency preparedness and resilience.

The expo will feature interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and workshops on a variety of emergency topics.

From first aid to disaster response, this event is perfect for individuals and families looking to be better equipped in times of need.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect with local emergency services and learn valuable life-saving skills.

Ignition Mountain Bike Festival, Falls Creek Alpine Resort

Friday, 21 November to Sunday, 23 November from 12 noon to 4pm each day.

You like to ride bikes?

You like to party?

Well this is the biggest and best bike riding party around.

Blue Dirt Mountain Biking presents Ignition, a mountain bike event hinged on the core social elements of the rider lifestyle.

Join the team at Falls Creek to celebrate all things mountain biking.

The Saturday night live music lineup is legendary, with Press Club to headline the main stage with their explosive, high-energy sound, supported by The Kittyhawks and party legends Mixtape closing out the night.

Over the three-day festival there will be demo bikes, skills lessons, local food, a beer hall, and incredible trails.

For more details go to their Facebook.

Great Southern Endurance Run, Mt Hotham

Friday to Sunday, 21-23 November

This is a true celebration of trail running, camaraderie, and adventure, designed to challenge runners with the ultimate test of endurance while showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Victoria’s High Country.

With outstanding support crew access, unique spectator vantage points, and an electric trail running atmosphere, this event is not to be missed.

Runners can compete over distances of 14kms, 28kms, 56kms, 50 miles and 100 miles.

Entries are limited and close this Saturday, 16 November.

For more details go to https://www.gserultra.com.au/