All eyes will be on Myrtleford Skate Park this Saturday as it hosts the latest event in the North East Skate Park Series.

The free event is open to skateboarders, scooters, BMXers and roller skaters of all ages and abilities from across the region.

Warmups will start from 9.30am.

All participants need to bring their own helmet and gear.

The event is being supported by Al's Skate Co and Alpine Shire Council, with funding from the Victorian government through the Amplify program, previously known as FReeZA.

All events in the North East Skate Park Series are drug, alcohol, smoke, and vape-free.

Spectators are welcome to to watch participants take on the magical concrete jungle, which is among the region's best skate park with its huge open bowl, smooth concrete and steel comping, fresh mini ramp, and old steel features including a vertical half-pipe and pre-fab street section with mini-quarters, rails, banks and even a spine.