Bright Lions Club is set to hold its third Car Boot Sale in Howitt Park this Sunday, 2 November, which will create an opportunity to exchange unwanted, quality, second-hand goods between residents of Bright and surrounds and visitors to the area.

Attendees might find something they've been missing or the perfect gift for another, ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Event organiser, Lisa Buckley, said the sale is usually held in Pioneer Park, but was moved this year in Howitt Park to be closer to town.

"As it’s the Melbourne Cup weekend, we’re expecting a huge amount of people," Ms Buckley said.

"So we moved location to Howitt Park close to the soundshell, as it's more central to town, with a bigger available space.

“It's different to our traditional monthly markets: for this sale it will be all second-hand goods.

"It’s a trash-and-treasure themed event, like a garage sale on steroids.

"There’s always lots of bargains, because they're things people have had in their sheds for ages: one man’s trash is another man's treasure.

"Largely, what vendors bring with them on the day, they won’t want to bring it back with them that night, so it all must go."

The Car Boot Sale will be a no-food venue, but the Lions club is putting on a barbeque and there will be a coffee van on site.

"There are a few last-minute sites still available, but I’m getting bookings all the time," Ms Buckley said.

To book your site, contact Ms Buckley on 040 839 2919, with registration set at $30 per site.

The Car Boot Sale this Sunday runs from 9am to 2pm and is open to people of all ages and is pet-friendly.