The Kiewa Valley Cruisers in conjunction with the Bright Vehicle Preservation Society held their inaugural ‘Show and Shine’ event at the Dederang Recreation grounds last Sunday.

The show attracted 98 cars and many motorbikes, which society president David Hogg said was a "wonderful turnout" considering the bleak weather.

"Hopefully it will be the first of many such events," he said.

The wonderful effort by the Kiewa Valley Cruisers will benefit The Blue Tree Foundation which supports Men’s Mental Health.

Oganisers thanked sponsors Shannon, Repco (Albury Wodonga stores), Bendigo Bank and The Ranga (Dederang Hotel) .

The Kiewa Valley Cruisers meet once a month at the Settlers Tavern in Tawonga South and if you want to know more contact Bruce Howie on 0428 077 852.

Trophy winners at the 'Show and Shine' were:

- Car of the Show: 1956 Chevrolet owned by Ross Giglioti;

- Best Ford: 1936 Ford owned by Conrod;

- Best GM car: 1959 Chevrolet owned by Ali and Terry Walker;

- Best Motorbike: 1976 Triumph Trident owned by Gary Hogg;

- President's Choice: Ford Model Hot Rod owned by Glen Fairall; and

- Policeman’s Choice: HG Holden 1972 owned by Ivan Lynch.

Leading Senior Constable Peter Johns said he chose the HG Holden as when he was a teenager in Horsham he was picked up by the police for not having his lights on.

"Their car was a Holden HG 1972, and it left a lasting impression,” he said.

You know Christmas is getting nearer when the Christmas Tree in Mt Beauty holds the ‘Turning on the Lights’ event, which took place last Friday evening.

This year there was a good turnout, with many families coming along and making a picnic, setting up their spot with rugs and chairs.

Sponsored by AGL, there were lots of give aways, novelty Christmas biscuits and soft drinks.

The Mt Beauty Singers performed a lovely rendition of all the popular Christmas Carols, setting the scene for the season.

These types of community events are very special when the children are involved.

Well done to the organisers and the support team who erected the tree.

Speaking of community events, the Mt Beauty and District Community Band held their end of year concert last Saturday evening.

‘Sentimental Journey’ through stage and screen was well received and congratulations go to musical cirector Glenn Rammage and the team of talented musicians.

It was a full house, and the program featured pieces from stage and screen musicals.

A surprise highlight was Sarah Brinkley from the Buckland Valley who presented her restored violin and played the sound track from the film ‘Ladies in Lavender’.

Sarah is first violinist in the Wangaratta Orchestra.

Abramo Peghini (Bari), the new music teacher at the Mt Beauty Secondary College, played a Bulgarian folk piece, Kaval Sviri.

We were privileged to have such a talented group of musicians - thank you.

Special guest on Alpine FM Brunch program today at 9.30am will be Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines, who is always good to have on to help us keep up with what’s happening in the political sphere.

The last sitting week in Canberra is this week, so stay tuned.