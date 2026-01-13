Firefighters are continuing to make significant progress controlling the bushfire which has destroyed nine homes, more than 50 structures and burnt 100,000 hectares in the Upper Murray since igniting west of Walwa in the Mount Lawson State Park on 5 January.

Safety warnings were reduced on Tuesday to Watch and Act for Mitta Valley including Tallandoon, Eskdale, Mitta Mitta, Dartmouth and surrounds, however, authorities said it was still not safe for residents to return to their properties in those communities.

Authorities said the bushfire in the Tallangatta Valley remained out of control, but favorable weather conditions were providing an opportunity for crews to conduct controlled back burning, with smoke expected in the area over the next few days.

A relief centre remains in place at Wodonga Racing and Exhibition Centre.

Multiple fires continued to burn out of control across Victoria, but on Tuesday morning all emergency warnings had been downgraded to Watch and Acts.

Authorities say more than 350 structures have been destroyed and 1000 agricultural properties impacted by the Victorian bushfires in the past week, with resepcted cattle farmer Maxwell Hobson losing his life while trying to protect his farm at Terip Terip, near Euroa, from the Longwood complex fire.

Bright CFA volunteers have been among the firefighters deployed to fires across the North East and Walwa complex fires over the past week.

On the brigade’s Facebook page this week, captain Brad Drennan said local volunteers “have worked day and night in a range of roles, supporting communities during this challenging time”.

“At present, the Bright community is not impacted by any current fires,” he said.

“However, conditions can change quickly.

“We strongly encourage residents and visitors to download the VicEmergency app, monitor local radio, and use trusted sources to stay informed and make the best decisions including knowing when to enact your fire plan.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Alpine Shire remains among 18 local govenment areas and one alpine resort for which a State of Disaster was declared by Premier Jacinta Allan on Saturday.

The declaration allows authorities to order evacuations, control movement through dangerous areas, and act as decisively as possible to save lives.

For the latest updates of all fires go to the VicEmergency website (www.emergency.vic.gov.au); VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226; VicEmergency app; Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires); for tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.

Check the VicTraffic website (www.traffic.transport.vic.gov.au) or call 13 11 70 for road closures.