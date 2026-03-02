Paramedics and local snake catchers are urging the community to stay on alert at the change of the season following a spike in venomous snakebites within the North East.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics and first responders have been called to 171 suspected snakebites since November and urge Victorians to stay vigilant prior to the Labour Day long weekend.

The Hume region has seen the most paramedic responses for snakebites in Victoria over the past four months, with 48 incidents recorded.

The tally is almost double the number of the next highest across regional Victoria while Metro Melbourne has seen 37 paramedic callouts for snakebite.

Ambulance Victoria manager emergency management, Rebecca Hirsch, said of these cases, 165 people were transported to hospital.

“Most snakes in Victoria are venomous, and a bite can be life-threatening,” she said.

“If someone is suspected to have suffered a snakebite, even if you’re not sure, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

“If the patient is conscious, it is important to keep them still and reassured while waiting for help – only move them if it is too unsafe to stay put.

“Snakebites commonly occur on hands, feet or limbs, so applying a pressure immobilisation bandage to the affected limb can also make a big difference to the treatment and outcome of a snake bite incident.”

Tarrawingee Snake and Reptile Relocations snake catcher Mark Flack said it had been a very busy season of snake rescues in the region.

“Obviously we’ve had some pretty hot stretches of weather this summer which has brought snakes closer to water and closer to people as well,” he said.

“We’ve seen them come up in places of green lawns, swimming pools, even a few of them cornered up in a spot at Everton on the Beechworth Road where the sun doesn’t get.

“It’s been a really big mixed bag of places we’re getting called to.”

Mr Flack said the most common incident of snakebite he has seen this season were people who have approached snakes on their property themselves rather than calling a professional.

As well as not approaching the snake yourself, Mr Flack said the best measures in prevention and the chance of a snake being seen in homes was to keep properties clear of rocks, logs and building materials and keep grass short.

“Keeping lawns and garden as neat as possible means if a snake does get in the garden it will be easier to see and watch before we snake catchers get there and relocate it from the yard,” he said.

Mr Flack said baby tiger, red-belly and eastern brown snakes some three weeks old have been sighted in more recent times and advised the community to keep on the lookout for those smaller snakes, particularly during the long-weekend.

“And all of your larger snakes will be on the move looking to feed up before the cooler periods,” he said.

AMBULANCE VICTORIA SNAKEBITE PREVENTION AND TIPS

- Snakebites may cause pain and swelling around the puncture wound, or there may be very few signs left on the skin.

- Symptoms that snake venom has entered your body may include dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties, nausea, muscle weakness or paralysis.

- People should not wash the site of the bite, as venom left on the skin can be used to help identify the type of snake and the anti-venom required.