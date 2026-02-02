The cause of a Bright house fire is now under further investigation after it was ruled out a tree had toppled and caused the home to be engulfed in flames.

A Wangaratta police spokesperson said after initial beliefs a tree had caused the house fire about 2am Sunday, 1 February on Gavan Street after a storm passed through, but further witness accounts have ruled out the tree causing the fire.

The family holiday home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and emergency services were able to contain the blaze from affecting other properties in the area.

The police spokesperson said the fire was not deemed to be suspicious.