Members from the Myrtleford SES Unit were called upon to clear away a large branch which had partially fallen on the Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road, late on Wednesday evening last week.

The collapsed canopy presented responders with 'more of a challenge' to clear away, due to its size.

"At the scene, we saw a significantly large branch was leaning against the tree it had fallen from and was possibly at risk of further falling onto the road at same point," Myrtleford SES Unit Controller, David Coates said.

"We had to pull it down completely before moving it.

"With the assistance of local farmer and his tractor, we were able to move it safely off the road, clean up the debris and cut it into pieces with chainsaws."

On Saturday, the SES crew was called out to local caravan park, Ardern's where another large branch had fallen, blocking the exit to the grounds.

"Fortunately no one was injured as that branch fell and no building damage was recorded," Mr Coates said.

"We arrived on the scene, chopped the branch up and cleared the access point."