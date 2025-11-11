The Victorian government is being asked to review the criteria for the $5000 grants for small businesses in Alpine Shire financially impacted by the security incident at Porepunkah in August, and subsequent restrictions in September.

Application for the government's Alpine Shire Business Support Program grants closed last week.

They are part of a $2.5 million package announced to help support local business owners and the region's recovery.

However, Bright Chamber of Commerce president Marcus Warner said a joint survey with Mt Beauty and Myrtleford chambers across several hundred of their members indicated that 86 per cent of businesses impacted and suffering a loss in income from the incident were ineligible to qualify for the $5000 grants.

"The dozen or so businesses in the heart of Porepunkah and surrounds, such as caravan parks, pubs and adventure companies on Mt Buffalo, qualified and have received the funds," he said.

"However, a lot of other businesses that were impacted and suffered financial loss have not, for a range of reasons."

To be eligible, businesses must be a visitor economy employing small business with fewer than 20 full-time employees which has experienced a 40 per cent decline in revenue of at least $10,000 across a single month period between 26 August and 30 September 2025, as a result of the 26 August security incident when compared to the same time period in 2024.

Mr Warner said one of concerns was that the period of comparison was a poor snow season period last year where incomes were already down.

"We are currently working with the government on the criteria," he said, noting Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy was assisting.