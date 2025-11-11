Who knew that something as simple as laughter could be one of the best medicines around?

Here in Myrtleford, locals have been laughing together for over 16 years thanks to Myrtleford’s Laughter Club, facilitated by Kym Goodman, a world ambassador of laughter yoga and laughter yoga teacher trainer.

Kym said laughter yoga is quickly becoming a popular recommendation from doctors and therapists as a natural, joyful way to support both mental and physical wellbeing.

"As awareness of mental health grows, people are searching for simple ways to ease stress, lift their mood, and find a sense of balance," she said.

"Backed by scientific studies, laughter yoga offers just that - a quick, fun, and effective way to boost positivity and happiness, reduce tension and help improve mental health. "It combines playful laughter exercises with deep breathing techniques, proving that anyone can laugh their way to better health, regardless of age, fitness level, or ability."

Kym said many participants describe their experiences as life-changing.

"They find themselves more relaxed, positive, and connected after just a few sessions," she said.

Her free 30 minute sessions run most Saturdays at 1:30pm at the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre, and she also offers a free online laughter session on Zoom every Friday at 6pm.

To find out more or join in, visit the club’s Facebook page: ‘Laugh With Us Laughter Yoga Myrtleford’.