Sustainable Upper Ovens Inc (SUO) is teaming up with Bright P-12 College for several innovative, student-led projects next year to explore energy resilience and efficiency.

SUO co-chair Dennis Lambert said college principal Jean Ollie and sustainability coordinator Darren Wood have begun curriculum planning and timeline development for both programs called ‘Students on Screens’ and ‘Student-led Home Energy Audits’.

Mr Lambert said AusNet has awarded a $22,500 grant to help fund the 'Students on Screens' initiative which aims to promote energy resilience and energy efficiency through student-developed YouTube videos.

He said the program, to be coordinated by fellow SUO co-chair Helen Megg, will see the student-created videos displayed on a portable outdoor digital screen and on the SUO website.

" This grant will also provide time for Bright P-12 staff to integrate these projects into the school curriculum, allowing them to be used in other Upper Ovens schools and across the Alpine Shire," Mr Lambert said.

"Additionally, it will fund the creation of videos featuring Energy Heroes - local ambassadors who showcase their journeys to enhance their homes’ energy resilience, electrification, and upgrades."

A $20,000 grant from the Foundation for Regional and Rural Renewal will help fund the student-led Home Energy Audit pilot program.

"This program will involve students using FLIR Pro6 thermal imaging cameras to identify thermal energy leakage points in their homes, including the external and internal walls, doors, windows, and ceilings," Mr Lambert said.

"Students will also use home energy and water test kits developed by the Alpine Shire Council's sustainability team to evaluate electrical appliances and water usage. "Furthermore, they will learn how to access and interpret their home energy bills through the AusNet Portal data."

Mr Lambert said Alpine Shire grant of $4600 will be dedicated to creating videos that promote SUO sustainability activities, including the Mug Library free resource at the monthly Bright market, the Bright Community Garden, tablet blister pack recycling, and Alpine Unwrapped, promoting the purchase of some foods in customers’ own containers rather than in single-use plastics.

"These grants have facilitated the purchase of a portable digital outdoor screen that can be used at schools for parents to view students' work during pick-up times and at other school events," he said.

"This screen will also be featured at the Bright monthly market and other community events.

"It will also display a monthly calendar of SUO and other nonprofit community activities.

"It is envisaged that these student-led projects will be of benefit to all local communities and we look forward to presenting their results to the public."

Future SUO Events

Tradies’ Breakfast: Wednesday, 12 November, 7am - 8am at Harrietville Hall, discussing heat pump hot water update for homes;

Investing in Home Batteries: Tuesday, 25 November, 5:30pm -7pm at Bright Brewery, discussing what you need to know before investing in a home battery.

More details will be available in next week's paper and on the SUO website. Registration is essential for catering purposes, so please use the QR code to register.

Both events are supported by AusNet, Electrify Hume (a Sustainable Victoria-funded project), and Alpine Shire Council.