In classic Christmas fashion, caravan and holiday parks in Myrtleford are filling up for the festive holiday break.

Dave Byrne, owner of Ardern's Caravan Park in Myrtleford, said the site will be fully booked by Boxing Day, with visitor bookings lasting to the other side of New Year's Day.

"We're fully booked out over the Christmas holidays and we'll be continuously busy until after Australia Day," he said.

Mr Byrne said he hoped locals and visitors alike enjoyed the best of what Myrtleford has to offer; be it the local splash park, this year's Boxing Day Golden Spurs Rodeo at the showgrounds, or a trip up to Mount Buffalo.

Jo Joyce, manager of the Myrtleford Holiday Park, said while the holiday rush has not yet begun in earnest, bookings for this Christmas are busier than the same time last year.

"We're virtually fully-booked over Christmas; all the way to about 8 January 2026," she said.

"We've only just started to see people with Christmas bookings arriving now, but compared to last year, we've been quite busy with our cabins during the start of summer.

"There was quite a big gap [in visitation] last year.

"For the rest of the summer, we already have a few bookings made for over the Australia Day weekend.

"Then February will come around and March is always a busy time for us."