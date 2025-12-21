Floating down the Ovens River in an inflatable doughnut, cycling and walking the rail trail and dropping into local shops were all on the to-do list for visitors already flooding into Bright and district last week, for what is expected to be another bumper summer season.

With school holidays in full swing, tourists have started to converge on the Alpine region, booking out most of the available holiday accommodation.

Bright's Dickens Real Estate holiday rentals manager, Ashley Nightingale, said it seemed as if they had seen an increase in bookings in the past couple of weeks.

"Our bookings always show a higher occupancy across the Christmas and New Year's period," she said.

"From 27 December to the first week of January, we're currently at approximately 90 per cent occupancy; that's pretty standard for this time of year.

"Across our whole portfolio, we're at 70 per cent occupancy for the rest of the school holidays, which is really good.

"It's great to see people return each year."

Similarly, at the Harrietville Caravan Park, manager Heath Trethowan said their bookings were on par for the last couple of years.

"Our bookings are extremely consistent," he said.

"We have a regular crew who have been coming to visit us for decades.

"Depending on what people's plans are, Harrietville is a lovely change of pace from Bright.

"Bright's beautiful, but very busy around holidays, which is to be expected.

"We’re more laid-back in Harrietville.

"We recommend going for walks, bike riding, fishing and otherwise just hanging out having fun."

Mr Trethowan said activities are mostly weather-dependent: in very hot weather, locals and visitors can put their deck chairs right in the river and enjoy a great day out.

Ceri Black said the Alpine region is a good place to visit any time of year, as a large group of her family members spent a morning in the Ovens River during their recent trip.

"Either in winter or summer, we like coming here," she said.

"Last year we went biking all the way from Bright to Feathertop Wines."

Jacinta Langdon also recalled when the group drove up to the surrounding mountains by motorbike and said they had a very enjoyable time.