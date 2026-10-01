We might think of laughter as a reaction to something rather than an intervention. Something is funny, we laugh, and then we get on with our day. But because we already know there are some huge benefits to laughing, researchers have been looking at what happens if laughter itself becomes part of a structured physical health intervention.

Laughter is scientifically good for you. It involves breathing, muscle activity, changes in heart rate and a range of neurological and hormonal responses. For people living with chronic illness, these effects could be significant. Long-term conditions can affect far more than physical health, with stress, anxiety, pain, fatigue and reduced quality of life often becoming part of the experience.

So, what is actually happening inside the body when laughter becomes therapy?

What is laughter therapy?

This surprises many people, but laughter therapy involves structured programmes that can include simulated laughter, rhythmic clapping, vocal exercises, playful movements, relaxation and controlled breathing.

For someone studying a graduate diploma of psychology , laughter therapy is an interesting example of how psychological and physiological processes can overlap. Participants may deliberately mimic different types of laughter or combine laughter with breathing exercises, even when nothing really funny has happened. The aim is to create a repeatable physical and psychological response.

Research into laughter therapy asks whether happy people tend to be healthier but also investigates whether deliberately producing laughter can create measurable changes in the body and mind. Research has explored laughter-based interventions in people with a range of conditions, including cancer, diabetes and kidney disease, as well as in people experiencing stress, anxiety, depression and pain.

What happens to the body when we laugh?

Laughter may feel effortless, but it is actually a highly physical process. A bout of laughter involves repeated contractions of the diaphragm and other respiratory muscles. Breathing becomes irregular, with rapid exhalations followed by inhalation. The abdominal and facial muscles are also recruited and heart rate and blood pressure can temporarily change, while breathing patterns shift considerably. Once the laughter stops, the body can move towards a more relaxed state.

This combination of physical activity and emotional stimulation is one reason researchers are interested in laughter as a therapeutic tool. The breathing component is interesting for people with respiratory conditions. A small 2026 trial involving people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) found that eight weeks of structured laughter therapy was associated with easier breathing and better overall health. They found evidence that the breathing and muscle activity involved might have contributed to the results, although larger studies are needed. The potential applications, however, extend well beyond respiratory disease.

Laughter and the body's stress response

The relationship between laughter and stress is one of the most studied effects. Living with a chronic illness often means dealing with uncertainty, treatment, physical limitations and symptoms that never completely disappear. That ongoing pressure can activate the body's stress response.

Cortisol is one of the hormones involved in this process. It helps regulate metabolism, immune activity and the body's response to perceived threats. Research suggests that laughter interventions may reduce cortisol. A 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis of eight studies involving 315 adults found that laughter interventions were associated with an approximately 32 per cent reduction in cortisol compared with control conditions.

More recent research has similarly found an association between laughter-based interventions and lower reported stress. While it doesn't directly mean laughter can eliminate the biological effects of chronic stress, it does provide one possible explanation for why laughter therapy might help people feel better even when it does not directly change the underlying disease.

Could laughter help with pain?

Pain is another area where laughter has attracted scientific interest. As the nervous system, emotions, attention and expectations can all influence how pain is experienced, laughter may affect some of these processes.

Researchers have proposed that it can stimulate the release of endorphins, chemicals produced by the body that are involved in pain regulation and feelings of wellbeing. Some studies have found that people exposed to humour and laughter show increased pain tolerance compared with people exposed to non-humorous material. There’s a social element that has an impact, too. Laughter is often something people do together, and social connection can influence how people cope with pain, stress and illness.

What happens in the brain?

The physical effects of laughter are one part, but there’s also an important psychological effect. Laughter also involves several areas of the brain associated with emotion, reward and motor control, which is partially why laughing regularly improves mental health . When something is funny, the brain has to recognise the humour, process the emotional response and coordinate the physical act of laughing.

Researchers have proposed that laughter may influence neurotransmitters and hormones involved in mood and reward, including dopamine and endorphins. Reducing stress may also indirectly affect sleep, concentration and emotional wellbeing. This could also help explain why laughter-based interventions are being studied for psychological symptoms alongside physical conditions. Even if laughter does not change the disease itself, improving how someone feels, sleeps or copes with symptoms can still be a meaningful outcome.

Laughter and living with chronic illness

When we consider chronic illness holistically, the appeal of laughter therapy becomes even stronger. Someone living with cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease or another long-term condition may be managing considerably more than the disease itself. Regular appointments, medication, fatigue, pain and changes to social life can all affect quality of life.

Laughter-based interventions are aimed towards outcomes including anxiety, depression, stress, fatigue and general wellbeing. Some research has reported improvements in quality of life among people undergoing cancer treatment, while other studies have investigated laughter-based approaches for people with diabetes and kidney disease.

But the evidence is not equally strong across every condition. Studies differ in their size, methods, duration and definition of laughter therapy and a positive finding in one group does not automatically mean the same intervention will work for another. That is why laughter therapy is better understood as a potential complementary approach than as a treatment for chronic disease itself.

The science behind a simple response

Laughter may be one of the most ordinary human behaviours. So ordinary we forget how beautiful and nourishing it can be, and we also often take for granted how complex the biology behind it is. But you can actually laugh your way to better health , to a degree.

Laughing brings together breathing, muscle activity, brain function, emotional processing, hormones and social interaction. Those overlapping effects are what make laughter interesting to researchers investigating new ways to support people living with chronic illness. The benefit is in how laughter can create measurable changes in the body and mind and how those changes can help people live better with long-term illness.