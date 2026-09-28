Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season

The Great Alpine Road has been bustling with tourists on their way to Bright and beyond during the Victorian school holidays. Bright Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Amanda Hore said strong visitor numbers supported good trading this past long weekend, despite a shortened snow season. "We've noticed there haven’t been as many overall bookings as we expected over the second week of the holidays," she said. "This is perhaps due to the early end of the snow season and the ongoing cost-of-living factor, fuel prices, interest rates are potentially going up this week as well and those sorts of things." While the snowfields might see a decrease in visitation, other accommodation services in the region have seen an uptick in Bright-based bookings. Owner of Bright Boutique Accommodation, Priscilla Williamson, said business has definitely been busier during the holidays. "The nicer weather has definitely caused more calls to come through," she said. "Our October bookings at this stage are looking much better and we're finding longer room nights have also been booked." In the centre of town last Thursday, Howitt Park was almost overrun with holidaymakers and locals enjoying one of the warmest days since spring began. Melissa Anderson, whose family have had an on-site caravan in Porepunkah for the past 30 years, said it was great to see tourists enjoying the beloved riverside area. “It's never quiet,” she said. “On the weekends it’s always great to see so many people around.” A delegation of Wodonga TAFE students were also at the site as they took to the water in a flotilla of canoes and rafts, as part of their coursework towards a ‘Certificate IV in Outdoor Leadership’. Together they chaperoned classes of year 9 students from Wagga Wagga Christian College as they carefully disembarked and transferred the vessels past the rocks at the Morses Creek junction to continue on their adventurous afternoon. “Our TAFE students are training to lead groups in outdoor education programs and day adventures,” instructor, Andrew Davis said. “Today they are acting as white-water canoe guides for river rafting. “Wodonga TAFE runs the same program with all outdoor education companies as well as schools. “In the past, we’ve taken on students from Bogong, 15 Mile Creek, etc. and next year we'll be working with Bright P-12 College.”