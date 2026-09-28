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Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season

<p>KEEPING COOL AS SPRING STARTS: (from left) Ray, Alex, Maxie and Becci Gregory took some time out during the spring school holidays to drop by the Bright Ice Cream parlour, before catching up with family at the grandparents\\' farm, swimming in the river, bike-riding and reading lots of books. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>KEEPING COOL AS SPRING STARTS: (from left) Ray, Alex, Maxie and Becci Gregory took some time out during the spring school holidays to drop by the Bright Ice Cream parlour, before catching up with family at the grandparents\\' farm, swimming in the river, bike-riding and reading lots of books. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

KEEPING COOL AS SPRING STARTS: (from left) Ray, Alex, Maxie and Becci Gregory took some time out during the spring school holidays to drop by the Bright Ice Cream parlour, before catching up with family at the grandparents' farm, swimming in the river, bike-riding and reading lots of books. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

Bright's guests and locals have championed the outdoors during these spring school holidays.
Phoebe Morgan
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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