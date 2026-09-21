After four years of hard work, constructing his culinary knowledge for his school-based apprenticeship, Bright's Luca Barthelmes officially became a qualified commercial chef last Wednesday 16 September.

The 18-year-old Bright P-12 College student began his Certificate III in Commercial Cookery in 2022, in collaboration with Australian Vocational Training and Employment Services (AVTES).

With a number of talented cooks running in the family, Luca said his interest in cooking started simmering early.

"I have always had a great taste for food and creativity from a very young age," he said.

"I started off working as a kitchen hand at the Wandiligong Pub and really liked the atmosphere.

"When it closed for renovations, I got a job at the Bright Brewery, then stared my apprenticeship."

Luca said the Bright Brewery has fantastic work opportunities and a supportive staff.

"My career co-ordinator at Bright P-12 Collage, Jane Mildren, organised the meeting with the brewery," he said.

"The crew are awesome: they have been very supportive over the last three and a half years.

"Luca Bocchi from AVTES has been the best guide and trainer throughout the whole journey.

"Some of my workmates also play baseball with me in the Porepunkah Panthers, so we also have a great time off-site too.

"The most challenging things about cheffing are the long hours, late nights and sometimes the pace is a bit hectic, but it’s always OK in the end.

"I would rather it be busy, than counting down the minutes and hours if it were quiet."

Looking ahead, Luca said his plans for next year include travel.

"For the moment I am working at the brewery, but I will be travelling in a van for four months in the new year, then we will see," he said.

"I love to travel, so working seasonally also appeals to me.

"Maybe I'll do a season in Japan or Italy in winter, we’ll see how it all pans out.

"Long-term, maybe I'll open my own restaurant."

Luca said the best pieces of cooking advice he received were 'quality over quantity', 'work on the skill which works best for you' and 'you can be efficient and consistent at the same time'.

"I'm thankful the Bright P-12 College and Bright Brewery gave me the opportunity to achieve my apprenticeship and both have encouraged me throughout my whole journey," he said.

"Thanks to my Mum too, for all the late night pick-ups before my licence came along."

Carol Binder, Luca's mother, said he had always expressed an interest in cheffing.

"His grandfather was a baker and a pastry cook, and a lot of the family are into gourmet cooking," she said.

"His grandmother on his father's side was also a very good cook: she used to cook in Switzerland.

"He aspires to continue in the same field.

"Luca's really happy with the brewery: they've been like a family to him and looked after him.

"The school also has good communication with different apprenticeship courses, based on student requirements."

After three-and-a-half years of training, the Bright Brewery said Luca has become an integral part of the team.

"He brings a great vibe to work (as well as off–work: he’s a great DJ!) and we're absolutely stoked to see him reach this milestone," Selina Blair-Holt said.

"A huge shoutout to our entire kitchen team for teaching, training and support along the way.

"It takes a village to raise a chef and we’re really proud of this one!"