Best walking trails in the North East

This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends. Bright, Beechworth and Mt Hotham are the most popular locations for walking trails in North East Victoria, according to Google Trends data. Over the last five years, Bright tends to be most popular with people in January during the New Year holidays with visitors looking to the multiple trails on offer. A favourite is the Canyon Walk in Bright which is a riverside loop along the Ovens River, complete with boardwalk sections and small gorge views - about 3km return. For the more serious hikers there are multiple walks from Harrietville, including the Bungalow Spur to Mt Feathertop (22km return), and The Razor back which is from Harrietville to Mt Hotham (22km one way). Beechworth has a constant level of interest all year round however over the last five years Christmas an Easter holidays have been more popular with walkers according to search results. There are well known walks such as the Woolshed Falls and Gorge Walk - the waterfall is one of the most photographed in the region. The Beechworth Historic Park trails are popular and they involve a network of tracks through old mine sites, granite formations and bushland. Other walks of value are the Spring Creek Track, Ingram's Rock, One Tree Hill Lookout, and Newtown Falls. Mt Hotham has some of the best alpine walking trails in Victoria, with high‑altitude ridgelines, historic huts, and panoramic lookouts. Searches for walks on Mt Hotham spike every winter, with snow goers keen to take in the magic sights. The Mt Hotham Summit Walk offers some of the best mountainous views in Australia with walkers are treated with panoramic views over the Victorian Alps. One of Hotham's most famous viewpoints is Danny's Lookout due to its easy access. Three Huts Walk allows hikers to view Derrick Hut, Silver Brumby Hut, and Spargo's Hut and this is suitable for people with moderate walking abilities and will take about half a day. Spargo's Hut, built in the 1920s, is one of the oldest surviving huts in the Hotham region and it is located near the Dargo High Plains Road. Derrick Hut is one of Mt Hotham’s most historically significant alpine shelters, built as a memorial to a skier who died attempting one of the most ambitious ski traverses in Victoria. It sits on Swindlers Spur, just below Mt Loch. This article uses Google Trends data to explore search interest in political concerns in regional Victoria. Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous. Search interest is measured on a relative scale and does not represent total search volume.