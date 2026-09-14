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Best walking trails in the North East

<p>SAFE HAVEN: Derrick Hut is one of Mt Hotham\\'s most significant alpine shelters. PHOTO: Alpine School Campus</p>\\n
<p>SAFE HAVEN: Derrick Hut is one of Mt Hotham\\'s most significant alpine shelters. PHOTO: Alpine School Campus</p>\\n

SAFE HAVEN: Derrick Hut is one of Mt Hotham's most significant alpine shelters. PHOTO: Alpine School Campus

North East Victoria has some of the best walks you can trek in Australia - find out for yourself.
Steve Kelly
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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