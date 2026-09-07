It's been a sorrowful past fortnight for Myrtleford's Nepalese community, dealing with the loss and devastation from the flash floods and landslide in Nepal on 26 August.

"Emotionally, these disasters have impacted us badly," said community member Ram Poudel.

"We're all thinking about the country, the people who have lost their lives and those who are still missing...more than 3000 people.

"Yes, it's pretty sad.

"No one I know in Myrtleford has relatives who are impacted by these disasters, but personally, everyone has contributed whatever they can to the relief efforts.

"They are just giving the donations to the Prime Minister Disaster Fund in Nepal.

"So, everyone has done their part, but not as a whole little community."

On Monday this week ladies from Myrtleford's Nepalese community were able to focus on something offering hope.

After postponing their event in the wake of the disaster, ladies gathered at St Paul's Church Hall for Haritalika Teej, the major three-day festival celebrated by Hindu women across Nepal to generate goodwill, peace and happiness for their families for the upcoming year.

Ahead of the main fasting day, traditionally held on September 14, women host gatherings in brightly-coloured attire to sing, dance and eat a sumptuous meal before midnight.

"The day before this festival, we eat everything," local co-owner of Café Chulo, Puja Poudel said.

"Then after midnight we fast until the end of the next day.

"Here in Myrtleford, no one has their whole family with them, but we try to celebrate as a whole, as a Nepalese community.

"Traditionally, every daughter in the family returns to their birth home and celebrates with their mother, aunties, daughters...all the ladies.

"So, we are celebrating as a family, the local ladies."

For more information about relief efforts for Nepal's flooding recovery, visit the UNICEF website: https://www.unicef.org.au/ and Australian Red Cross website: https://www.redcross.org.au/