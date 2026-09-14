Social media
Home page>News>Junior Saints rise to gr...
News

Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper

<p>WE\\'RE OFF TO THE BIG ONE: Zahra Hazeldine and Milla Corcoran leap for joy after winning their way to a grand final this Sunday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie.</p>\\n
<p>WE\\'RE OFF TO THE BIG ONE: Zahra Hazeldine and Milla Corcoran leap for joy after winning their way to a grand final this Sunday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie.</p>\\n

WE'RE OFF TO THE BIG ONE: Zahra Hazeldine and Milla Corcoran leap for joy after winning their way to a grand final this Sunday. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie.

Myrtleford will face Wodonga Raiders for the 17 and under premiership on Sunday.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Warm weather throws ice on season

Warm weather throws ice on season
Warm weather throws ice on season
News

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster
Some light, in wake of local despair over Nepal disaster

Kings of the jungle once more, Whorouly seal gritty grand final win

Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 9 September, 2026