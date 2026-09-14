Junior Saints rise to grand final in a heartstopper

The 17 & under Myrtleford netball side spurred an upset to reach the grand final with a thrilling 43-39 win at the Albury Sportsground last Sunday. The Saints had played Lavington three times this season prior to their preliminary final, falling short on each occasion, but when it mattered most they would not be denied. Myrtleford found life in the second quarter behind the defensive pairing of Gemma Corcoran and Gemma Bodsworth and took the lead at the main break. Lavington fought back to hold a slight advantage at the last change, but throughout a thrilling last quarter, Myrtleford found a break late and would not give it up. Coach Olivia La Spina said the thrills and jubilation of Sunday was still a blur during the week. “Going into the game we knew we had the confidence and skill to win, but when you haven't beaten a team all season there probably is some doubt in your mind,” she said. “But we had a huge focus on just starting well and we executed that perfectly. “It was such an emotional last couple of minutes riding the wave of the game, but I am so proud of the girls for getting the win...they are such an amazing side and have such great trust and connection with each other.” Gemma Corcoran’s battle with Lavington goal shooter Sophia Dedourek was gripping all day, but Corcoran would take bragging rights in a best on court display. Claire McDonald (27 goals) and Zahra Hazeldine (16 goals) had superb balance in the attacking ring and proved a dangerous combination. La Spina said for much of the team it will be their third tilt at a premiership after falling short to Wodonga Raiders the past two years in the 15 and under grade. They will be coming up against the Raiders again on Sunday, and there was newfound confidence in the air. “We have been pushed through this finals series but have been able to work through it to come out of top,” La Spina said. “Raiders are a great team, who we have great history against in finals, so we know we have to bring our best, but the girls are up for the challenge.” The Saints' grand final battle against Raiders this Sunday at the Lavington Sports Ground kicks off at 10.15am.