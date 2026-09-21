With the weather warming up, so are Victoria’s snakes.

With 27 species in Victoria, snakes are present right across the state and are becoming more active as they respond to the spring warmth - with tiger, red bellied black, and brown snakes all sighted on the move in various parts of the Alpine Shire in recent weeks.

While these snakes are highly venomous, authorities say they rarely pose a threat to humans who give them space and use a little common sense.

Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) manager of wildlife emergencies and welfare services, Tony English, said snakes rarely bite people when left alone.

“Snake bites usually occur when people try to capture or kill them,” he said.

“Keeping your distance is the best protection against snake bites, so keep an eye out for snakes in overgrown areas and keep pets on leads if you think snakes might be about.”

Remember:

• Keep yards tidy and clear away clutter, such as timber piles and rocks.

• Supervise pets outdoors by keeping them on a lead and watch pets closely in high-risk areas: if you suspect a bite, seek immediate veterinary care.

• Dress for the occasion: when out walking, wear long pants and proper shoes.

• Don’t try to catch or harm a snake: call a licensed snake-catcher instead.

• In the case of a bite, call 000 immediately.

Capturing, harming, or killing snakes is illegal in Victoria, with all snakes protected under the Wildlife Act 1975.

For more information contact DEECA on 136 186.

For essential snake bite first aid information, visit: www.stjohnvic.com.au/news/snake-bite-first-aidtips/