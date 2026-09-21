The very popular Dachshund Derby race is back on Saturday 3 October at Mountain Monk Brewery in Mt Beauty, starting at 11am and going through until 8pm.

This year's event, which has free entry, will incorporate Oktoberfest and the Mt Beauty Community Market with more than 60 stalls.

Mountain Monk proprietor Stephanie Bellman said this year's response has been amazing, with up to 80 dachshunds expected to race.

“Ten heats are planned...race entries through Humanitix are filling fast," she said.

"There will be a longer racetrack this year including improved security, additional seating, reserved seating and viewing areas.

"Our corporate boxes are now sold out."

Visitors are encouraged to bring along camp chairs and picnic blankets.

"With live music throughout the day, German style food and beer, this promises to be a great day out,” Stephanie said.

Dog activities will include fashions in the field, doggie couture, and special dog menus.

There will be free children’s entertainment and face painting, with a Stein Holding competition for adults and kids.

Valerie, the North East dachshund who survived for 15 months in the bush on Kangaroo Island, will again be this year's special guest.

This event is great for the local businesses.

Last year's event attracted around 750 people with approximately half coming from outside the local area.

Mountain Monk Brewery is hoping to raise $5000 for Dachshund Rescue Australia.

Sounds like a great family day out.