Social media
Home page>News>Holiday traffic makes it...
News

Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford

<p>PARK READY FOR SPRING AND SUMMER SPLASHES: (from left) Nick, Sienna and Bianca Childs were among the first to cool down for the season at the local splash park. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>PARK READY FOR SPRING AND SUMMER SPLASHES: (from left) Nick, Sienna and Bianca Childs were among the first to cool down for the season at the local splash park. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

PARK READY FOR SPRING AND SUMMER SPLASHES: (from left) Nick, Sienna and Bianca Childs were among the first to cool down for the season at the local splash park. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

Myrtleford makes the perfect stop on the road to alpine areas this school holidays.
Phoebe Morgan
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford

Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford
Holiday traffic makes its way to Myrtleford
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
News

Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season

Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season
Busy school holidays in Bright despite short snow season
News

Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation

Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation
Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation