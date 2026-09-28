Recent 'top three' tier ranking for Bright Boutique Accommodation

Bright Boutique Accommodation was recently announced as one of the top three host finalists for five star service at the 2026 Airbnb Host Awards for Australia and New Zealand. During a work trip to Sydney on 14 September, owner Priscilla Williamson and marketing manager Sarah Hourigan gathered with representatives from Tourism Australia and Airbnb for an industry information day and found the business was one of the 'Top Three Hosts' from around the country. "In the moment, it was quite a surprise and I was speechless," Ms Williamson said. "They normally don't announce awards on the day, so we didn't roll up expecting an award ceremony. "They went through five different categories of hosts and we were in the last category, so it was an absolute surprise. "Both of us were in shock [so] it felt like a bit of a blur." With more than 100,000 hosts across Australia and New Zealand, Ms Williamson said it was an incredible honour to have finished in the top three. "It was a big shock: when I looked at the amount of people who are eligible... it still feels pretty surreal," she said. "Ultimately someone else won, but they don't distinguish second or third, they just say the top three finalists and then a winner out of those top three." Ms Williamson said she and her sister, Sarah Purss, who also plays a big role at Bright Boutique Accommodation, were able to band together for support after recent adversity. "It's been a really tough year for us," she said. "My sister and I lost our Mum in June and then Sarah lost her Mum two weeks later, as well as so many other challenges we've faced. "But we just continue to work hard. "To win an award like this in amongst all of that is definitely a really good feeling." After rebranding six years ago, Bright Boutique Accommodation has an exclusive number of unique properties around Bright, which offer a memorable, one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Both premium and boutique accommodation options cater for every type of getaway in Bright and surrounds, while the company works hand-in hand with some of the region’s best providers. "From a local aspect, we have a homeware store which stems off the back of the accommodation that's located right in the centre of Bright," Ms Williamson said. "We're always supporting locals and do a lot of collaborations with other businesses, be it through our hampers or through products we use in the holiday houses. "For our guests, we've concentrated on offering a really big point-of-difference for the experience factor. "Our houses are very curated, be that the location, the setup or the facilities and we do a lot of design work in the houses such as the beautiful furnishings. "We also have a small team of amazing, very hard-working cleaners: one in particular has been with me for 10 years, as well as the incredible owners for trusting us to manage their properties. "The award definitely reinforces how hardworking and passionate our small team is and is a reminder to guests how important it is for us to ensure they receive not only the best service from our team, but for them to have the most wonderful time in our region."