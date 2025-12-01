The third annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic was celebrated last Monday, 24 November, with Mercy Care Myrtleford Lodge residents welcoming students from Myrtleford P-12 College in grades prep and Year 8.

A number of local young families and dozens of teddy bears helped mark the occasion, as part of the college's intergenerational playgroup program.

The morning's music was played on guitar by assistant principal Adam Lindsay and everyone in attendance enjoyed teddy bear biscuits and fairy bread, organised by lifestyle coordinator Sandy Anderson.

Event organiser and Myrtleford P-12 College school nurse, Rosemary Dax, said everyone had a great time sharing the morning together.

"One of the residents, Allan, aged 102, told me he enjoyed the fairy bread so much it brought back memories of his childhood," she said.

"We celebrated with people aged from five months to 102 years and with our beloved teddy bears, too.

"The prep students led a delightful teddy bear parade accompanied by Adam’s guitar.

"Well done to the Year 8’s on their efforts in setting up and supporting the morning and their commitment over the year to their new friends at the lodge.

"Many beautiful new memories were made, proving once again that together we do better."