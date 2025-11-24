Eleven students from Years 9 and 10 at Bright P-12 College have made their way around Japan over the last two weeks, as part of their Japanese study tour.

They began their journey in Tokyo, where they visited Team Labs, Sensoji Temple and experienced an okonomiyaki dinner.

Students then travelled to Gamagori and had the unforgettable experience of living with a Japanese family and attending one of the college's partner schools.

During their stay with their host families, students were immersed in Japanese language and culture, providing a unique experience to enhance their language skills and intercultural understanding.

They were also given the opportunity to take part in a traditional tea ceremony.

This relationship with Gamagori Town has been ongoing with Bright P-12 College for a number of years, with the school looking forward to hosting Gamagori students on campus next year.

Students then travelled to Kyoto and Nara for more sightseeing, before returning to Tokyo to fly home to Australia last week.