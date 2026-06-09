You’d be forgiven for thinking that Dederang-Mount Beauty’s senior football squad would be out of ideas and low on motivation.

The Bombers are yet to emerge victorious from their first nine games of the season, and it doesn’t make for pretty reading when their current losing streak has reached 30, with their most recent win coming in Round 15, 2024.

In saying that, DMB has made big inroads in 2026 courtesy of the inclusions of more than handy recruits such as Logan Hamilton and Sam Bakes, plus the improvement of local depth and increased numbers at the club.

Their ladder percentage of 39 per cent is far superior in comparison to 12 per cent in 2025, and the Bombers will be hoping that this figure nudges 50 in nine rounds’ time.

But for most clubs, regardless of ladder position or what’s happened in the past, the journey is more important than the destination.

Dederang-Mount Beauty’s senior playing coach Josh Kable thinks so too.

“Heading into the bye, the feeling around the group is fantastic,” Kable said as he had a moment to reflect at the halfway mark of the season.

“Despite being winless, there is a lot of belief amongst the group.”

Kable, who returned to the club after a two-year stint at Hume league side Holbrook, is adamant that the group has improved this year, in terms of personnel and output each week.

Four losses have been decided by less than five goals, while the Bombers’ best effort was their most recent one in a 15-point defeat to fifth-placed Chiltern, after leading for much of that game.

“We have shown that we can match it with many sides and have closed much of the gap on the competition from the last couple of years,” Kable continued.

“As our group gains more experience and a freshen up with the bye, we are confident that we can continue to get stronger and will continue to challenge teams in the back half of the year.”

Dederang-Mount Beauty will have plenty to play for in the second half of 2026.

With return games to come against the likes of Mitta United, Wodonga Saints and Wahgunyah, a win could be just around the corner.

Off the back of last weekend's league-wide bye, the Bombers host Thurgoona at Dederang Reserve this Saturday.