The largest-ever amount of funding from the Victorian government to the Alpine Shire was announced at the Mountain View Children Centre last Friday, as the kindergarten is set to receive a $9.639 million make-over.

Following more than five years of advocacy and planning by Alpine Shire Council to address the growing demand for early childhood education and care services in Myrtleford, the grant was found through a collaboration with the Victorian School Building Authority and Department of Education.

The new centre will significantly increase childcare and kindergarten capacity, growing from the current 97 places to 160 places, including 66 long day care places, 47 sessional kindergarten places and 47 integrated kindergarten places.

Kinder rooms, outside school hours care, a toy library, maternal child health rooms and outdoor play spaces are also included in the new layout.

Following a comprehensive assessment of potential locations across Myrtleford, it was determined building a new facility adjacent to the existing Mountain View Children's Centre offered the best outcome for families and would support the most efficient project delivery.

Planning and final design of the new centre is already progressing, as council aims to commence construction in February 2027 and complete the facility by mid-2028.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the funding would deliver lasting benefits for local children, families and the broader community.

"This is fantastic news for Myrtleford families and for our entire community," she said.

"It's really, really special to be the recipient of such a large amount of money.

"It's the biggest bit of funding we've ever received in the Alpine Shire and we're thrilled the Victorian government, through the Victorian School Building Authority and Department of Education, has recognised the need and provided this significant investment.

"The expanded centre will help meet increasing demand for early childhood education and care, providing more opportunities for local families to access high-quality services close to home.

"By increasing capacity, we are investing not only in our children but also in our community's future prosperity, workforce participation and liveability."

Victorian Treasurer and Northern Victoria MP, Jaclyn Symes, made the official announcement, representing a significant investment in the community's future.

“Exciting changes are coming to Myrtleford and this investment will deliver more kindergarten places, more day care places and more services for young families," she said.

“We’re expanding access to early education and care in Myrtleford and connecting more families with the services they need.

"I know an incredible amount of work already goes into this facility.

"To be able to replace it with an upgraded, brand new, multi-million-dollar facility is something I know the council have been advocating for, for some time."

Alpine Children's Services chief executive officer, Tanya Scott, welcomed the funding announcement and said quality facilities create the foundations for quality learning, care and connection.

"This investment will give children a safe, welcoming and inspiring place to grow, while strengthening services and opportunities for families across our community for generations to come," she said.

"We are deeply grateful to the Victorian government and Alpine Shire Council for recognising the importance of investing in our youngest citizens and the community which surrounds them."

From 2027, four-year-old children in the Alpine Shire will be able to access up to 20 hours of free kinder each week.

Minister for Children, Lizzie Blandthorn, said every child deserves to attend a quality kinder, close to home.

“We’re building and expanding kindergartens right across the state, delivering more kindergarten hours for children and making life easier for families,” she said.

Cr Nicholas said council looked forward to continuing its partnership with the Victorian government and Alpine Children's Services as the project progresses.

"We thank the Victorian government for this investment in our community and look forward to seeing this project come to life over the next two years," she said.

The existing Mountain View Children’s Centre will stay open throughout construction, with the old building demolished later.