With the inaugural Bright Winter Festival set to open this Friday 24 July, the town has begun to glow, with fairy lights hung in the streets and local shop windows.

The nine-day event will be a first for the town; an initiative run by local business owners to bring a bit of light to everyone during the winter chill.

Festival committee president and owner of festive shop 'Making Spirits Bright', Amanda Ralph, said they hope for a great turn out.

"We've previously attracted large crowds for our 'Christmas in July' events," she said.

"With the festival this year, we hope to expand our capacity and allow more people to enjoy the winter celebrations."

By bringing the community together with special events and collaborative spirit, local business owners aim to create something to benefit everyone; residents, visitors and the local economy alike.

More than 20 festival events are scheduled, each crafted by different local businesses to showcase their unique offerings and creativity.

"There are three signature events which are the highlights of the whole thing," festival secretary and 'Bowerbird Bright' owner, Lenore Harris, said.

"'Winter in the Village' is on the Friday night, where we close off Barnard Street and string all these festoon lights across the road.

"We've got fire pits, an ice carver, food trucks, mulled wine and we've got nearly 30 shops within Bright which are staying open for late-night trading.

"The next day, we have the 'Family Fun Day', which is down at Howitt Park from 10am to 2pm, which is really pitched at kids.

"We're bringing snow off the mountain, (assuming there is some left) and hopefully give people a chance to build a snowman in a snowman-building competition.

"Then on the following Saturday night, 1 August, we have the 'Winter Ball', which is going to be pretty spectacular.

"We've never done one of those in winter before and it's a really lovely signature event to end the festival on."

From festive entertainment and lantern-walks to shopping opportunities and comedy shows, visitors will find plenty of reasons to explore the town each day.

Whether attendees are looking for family-friendly activities or evening entertainment, the variety ensures something for all ages and interests.

A highlight of the festival is the Winter Warmer Competition, where visitors can sample and vote for their favourite winter drinks.

Local cafes, restaurants and beverage providers have created seasonal offerings, from indulgent hot chocolates and warming mulled wines, to all sorts of creative concoctions.

This interactive voting process is a delicious way to support local hospitality businesses while discovering new favourites.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, numerous local restaurants and cafes have created special winter menu offerings exclusively for the festival.

"It's a week to get out and about rather than hibernate at home," Ms Harris said.

"We really encourage people to just get out and give things a try this year."

For more information visit: https://www.brightwinterfestival.com.au/