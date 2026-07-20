A Myrtleford man has been remanded in custody and awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to what County Court Judge Paul Higham said was years of cruel, undermining and serious family violence offending against his female partner.

The 32 year old defendant appeared in Melbourne Country Court on Friday, entering guilty pleas to charges including conduct endangering persons, causing injury recklessly, common law assault and damaging property.

The court heard of multiple verbal arguments turning violent between June 2022 and October 2024 in Bright and Myrtleford, including when the victim was pregnant.

The defendant admitted to shoving his fist into the victim's neck and chin and pushing her into a shed, and on another occasion pushing her against a kitchen cupboard which caused significant bruising to her back.

In October 2022, the victim, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was strangled around the neck, and in May 2023 she was strangled again, leaving significant bruising.

In June 2024 the victim, who was pregnant with her second child, had her legs kicked out from under her and the defendant choked her with his hands, putting a cloth in her mouth - and eight days later he strangled her again until she couldn't breathe.

Two months later, while she was 19 weeks pregnant, the defendant again kicked her legs out from under her, grabbed her hair and dragged her across the lawn, strangling her with his hands around her neck.

Other instances of violence occurred while she was driving, with the defendant grabbing her neck and swinging her from side to side calling her a retard on one occasion, and on another grabbing her hair and shaking her violently, causing the car, with a child on board, to swerve on the Great Alpine Road.

In October 2024 during an argument over finances the victim, who was holding her young child, was grabbed by the throat, had her clothes ripped and, when the child was removed to the bedroom, was slapped in the face causing her nose to bleed, with her glasses broken.

Neighbours called police and the couple separated, although the defendant continued harassment via text messages over ensuing months until an intervention order was in place.

In a victim impact statement read to the court the woman told of the cruelty, fear, trauma and abuse she suffered and how she "as always walking on egg shells", degraded daily, "manipulated, punished and demeaned" and controlled financially and emotionally.

She said she lives with the effects of the horror and is being treated for PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), and her daughter who witnessed fear since she was young was getting therapy, trying to rebuild their lives.

Addressing sentencing, defence counsel told the court his client, through his guilty plea, accepted responsibility and had no real priors, a strong work history and parental support, and had been a productive member of the community with good prospects of rehabilitation.

Judge Higham said the defendant's offending was serious family violence and he needs to address his "entrenched, misogynistic rage" and his "road towards being an active parent will be a long and arduous one".

"We've an epidemic of family violence...four women were recently killed," Judge Higham said, telling the defendant that men who strangle their partners are exactly the profile of men who go on and kill their partners.

The defendant is to re-appear in Melbourne County Court for sentencing on 6 August.