Buffalo Creek truffle-producer 'Truffalo' is busy harvesting its underground white delight.

Owners Lisa Luppino and Sergio Parisotto have also been sharing their harvest's progress publicly, posting this season's truffles on their Instagram and Facebook pages, and talking to ABC listeners when recently interviewed by the Country Hour program at the family's 'truffiere'.

"We're the only white truffle producer in the Alpine region, but we grow black truffles as well," Lisa said.

"There's other farms, I think at Buffalo River, but they only grow black truffles.

"We planted 360 stone pine trees in 2020 and saw our first harvest of white truffles in 2023.

"Normally white truffles are not produced until after four to five years, so we've had them a lot earlier.

"The black truffles were planted at the same time, but they take eight to 10 years to produce and we've had them for the last two years.

"The trees also produce pine nuts, but we haven't had any because the focus is underground.

"The season for truffles is very short: black truffles will start appearing from June until about mid July or the end of July, and white truffles only appear from July till August."

Lisa said the family tends to use truffles 'in a bit of everything', as well as to make their own truffle oil.

"I make gnocchi with the white truffle shaved on top, because white is obviously not cooked with," she said.

"It's just a garnish to enhance the flavours, whereas the black you can cook with.

"We've just made some Italian sausages with our black truffles."

Lisa delivers the season's produce to their Melbourne clients weekly.

"I'm getting more and more orders because of word of mouth," she said.

Sergio explained a big part of successful truffle production are the soil conditions.

"Truffles like strong, vigorous soil," he said.

"You need to balance all the line/lime, water, pH for the soil, grass control, pest control and so on.

"It's like every crop; they all basically need the same sort of care, but the factors involved are totally different to growing a crop of grass, for example."

White truffles are more fragile than black ones, which is why, per gram, white truffles fetch $3.50 and black truffles $2.50.

Truffalo also sells to the general public, so for those wanting to sample locally, contact can be made via the Truffalo Facebook page.