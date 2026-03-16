Bright residents who dropped in to fill up at BP Alpine Bright last Sunday afternoon were surprised by empty pumps of both petrol and diesel fuel.

While both Unleaded and Unleaded 98 petrol were restored by Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the service station said there was no confirmed time for the next delivery of diesel, estimating it would appear within the next week.

"There might be a three or four day delay for our diesel deliveries," the spokesperson said.

"While there is a fuel shortage, other places are selling on a capped [amount customers can buy], but we have no capped sales for petrol at this time."