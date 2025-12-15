How long have you lived in the Tawonga South area?

I came up here nearly 10 years ago after retiring from Melbourne, and have never been so busy.

What do you like about the place?

The fresh air, the bird song, the rivers and mountains, and the fact that there are no traffic lights. The wonderful community is a plus.

Would you like to see any changes?

No it’s perfect.

What do you do your hobbies and interests?

Volunteer presenter on Alpine FM, direct the Mt Beauty Writers Festival, read, travel, and entertain.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Straight to Honey Bird for coffee, a walk down by the river, up to Bogong Village. There are so many lovely spots and walks. Over to the Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre and then to the information centre to look at the history display of Mt Beauty and surrounds. Then try to persuade Roi to open for a private dinner.