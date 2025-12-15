Where do you live?

In a little town called Mascalucia just 8kms away from our main city, Catania. Mascalucia is one of the many towns which sit at the base of our beloved Etna, the biggest and most active volcano in Europe.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

I visit Myrtleford for three months at a time, when I come to visit my family who live here.

What do you do for a living?

I’m an executive administrator at my shire council.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I'm a creative person - I paint, I enjoy cooking, watching movies and listening to lots of music. I also love reading books. I used to write books in my early years.

What do you think makes the area unique?

People are very accommodating and friendly. It's extremely quiet, and the natural surroundings make this place very enjoyable.

What would you change about the area?

Nothing really, everything is unique on its own.