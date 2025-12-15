Where do you live?

I live in Wandi.

How long have you lived in the area?

I've lived here 12 months, before that I was in Melbourne.

What do you do for a living?

I work for a healthcare education tech company.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like bushwalking and doing yoga.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The beauty of the area: the mountains and rivers. There's so many different things to do outdoors, such as walking, cycling, bird-watching and more.

What would you change about the area?

I think it's perfect just the way it is.