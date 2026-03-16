Bright Rotary Club, in collaboration with Alpine Shire Council, is preparing to install a set of outdoor exercise equipment in Railway Avenue, after three years of planning and fundraising.

Funded by a $91,000 donation from Rotary and $80,000 from council's 2025/26 budget, the new fitness area will be installed behind the Bright Community Centre near Railway Avenue.

A council spokesperson said the location was chosen for its great access to parking, nearby facilities and high foot-traffic.

The foundation for the new outdoor gym was poured by McPhersons Earthworks on Friday, 6 March, with the equipment expected to be delivered and rubber surfacing and landscaping installed in April.

The equipment, supplied by Kompan Pty Ltd, features adjustable weight resistance, as found in a regular gym.

Bright Rotary Club community chairperson, Leanne Poyner, said it is a major project for the club.

"Ideally, we like to spend our money on projects which add to the community's health and wellbeing," she said.

"This is really important...the healthier our community is, the better.

"This outdoor gym will be accessible to the whole town, spanning all age groups from teenagers to 80-year-olds...everyone will benefit.

"I think a lot of people, especially teenagers or mums, may find the cost of a gym membership too much of a barrier to their fitness.

"This project makes it more accessible."

Once installation is complete, Ms Poyner said Rotary will host a come-and-try day and a number of classes run by an exercise physiologist, for the public to learn how to operate the gym equipment safely.

Bright Rotarian, Philip Keegan, said the end-date was brought forward with the hope to deliver a free workout spot to the public at an earlier date.

"It's a brilliant project, it's about time the people of Bright have a free outdoor space for workouts," he said.

"I've heard a lot of locals use the Porepunkah outdoor fitness site quite often, so this will be great for them to have a closer site.

"All funds were raised from running the Bright waterslide, barbecues at the 'Make It Bake It Grow It' markets and other events."

To find out more information and see the full concept plans visit: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/major-projects