How Long have you lived in Tawonga South?

I came up here from Sydney in 2017. I used to come up for skiing holidays and thought this would be the ideal place to retire.

What do you like about living here?

The community. I had health issues and was waiting on a kidney transplant and when the notice came through to get down to Melbourne as soon as possible for the operation, a friend put it on Facebook that I needed to get to Melbourne that day - a complete stranger offered and drove me to Melbourne. That's a typical act from members of this community. Of course the scenery is magnificent, the view from my window is the ever changing Mount Bogong.

Would you like to see any changes?

It would be good for the sake of visitors to have places to dine in the early part of the week. It’s hard to find a place open for dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays.

What do you do your hobbies and interests?

My interest is pipe bands. I don’t play anymore. I was president for the NSW Pipe Bands Association. I have two dogs Harry and Millie that keep me busy. I like to stay active on social media.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Up to Falls Creek, and the many river walks, especially in autumn.