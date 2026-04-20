Members and volunteers at the Bright Returned and Services League (RSL) have been busy preparing for this year's two ANZAC Day services to be held this Saturday, 25 April at Mafeking Square in Ireland Street.

The ANZAC Day Dawn Service in Bright will take place at 5:50am, followed by gunfire breakfast at the RSL hall in Camp Street, with a gold-coin-donation.

Anyone who wishes to march in the mid-morning procession is to meet at the Bright Senior Citizen's Club car park at 10:30am, to be followed by the main service at 11am.

A welcome barbeque will be held at the RSL clubrooms afterwards, with all attendees welcome for light refreshments, with a gold-coin-donation.

Bright RSL president, Ed Rositas, said the sale of ANZAC Appeal badges has progressed well so far.

"The ANZAC badge appeal started last Friday and it's the first year we've sold out of the Rising Sun Badges," he said.

All funds raised nationally go directly to the ANZAC Appeal, to support veterans and their families through wellbeing services, financial assistance, advocacy and recovery programs.

Bright RSL senior vice president, Judy Moore, said the anniversary still means a lot to the town.

"There were a lot of servicemen and nurses who went to war from this area," she said.

"But there are 78 names on the side of this memorial who didn't come home...[from] WWI alone, without the WWII names.

"A lot of their names, which we found around town, are on the school honour boards from the WWI era, which means they went to school there."

Bright ANZAC DAY road closures:

The following roads will be closed for short periods of time to allow the safe staging of this year's Anzac Day services.

From 5:45am to approximately 6:45am Ireland Street will be closed at the Barnard and Camp streets intersection, as well as at the Cobden Street roundabout.

Burke Street will be closed at the Bright Memorial Clocktower roundabout and Anderson Street will be closed at the Wood Street intersection.

From 10am to approximately 12:30pm, Ireland Street will be closed at the Mafeking Square roundabout and at the Cobden Street roundabout.

Bourke Street will be closed at the entry to the roundabout, with Anderson Street closed at the Wood Street intersection.

From approximately 10:30am to 11:00am, Bakers Gully Road will be closed between Park Street and Cobden Street, to allow for the commencement of the march.

The V/Line bus stop in Anderson Street will be moved to Apex Park on Gavan Street, opposite Woolworths, for the duration of the closure.