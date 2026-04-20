Myrtleford and district community members can help mark ANZAC Day at two public services in town this Saturday, 25 April.

The Myrtleford Dawn Service for this year's commemorations will commence from 5:30am at the AD Lowerson VC Memorial Square in Clyde Street, followed by a gunfire breakfast at the nearby Buffalo Hotel for a gold-coin-donation, at approximately 6:20am.

Those participating in this year's march will gather at the Myrtleford RSL at 10:30am, ready to commence at 10:45am, followed by the main service at 11am.

All attendees are welcome at the RSL hall in Smith Street afterwards for light refreshments, with any donation they are willing to make upon entry.

"We've got Two-Up from 1pm at the RSL," Myrtleford RSL president, Brian McDonald said.

Mr McDonald said the ANZAC Appeal, which runs over the week leading up to ANZAC Day, has so far done really well at the start of collections.

"We'll be running the ANZAC Appeal up until this Friday, 24 April within the town at all the usual places; supermarkets, newsagents and so on," he said.

"Currently Australia has around 580,000 living people who have worn the uniform...these services on ANZAC Day are in honour of those who have passed.

"That started from dawn on the morning of 25 April in Gallipoli and has been a worldwide commemorative service ever since."

Myrtleford RSL vice president, Kim Buffett, said one year they may organise a local representative to go to the dawn service in Gallipoli.

Myrtleford ANZAC Day Road Closures

Between 10am to approximately 12:30pm this Saturday, 25 April, Clyde Street will be closed between Queen Street and the Great Alpine Road.

From 10:30am the Great Alpine Road will be closed between Standish and Albert streets, as well as Lewis Avenue, with Clyde Street closed between Standish Street and Queen Street.

Smith Street will be closed for a short period between the Myrtleford RSL Hall and Standish Street for the march, with a detour in place for all vehicles.

The V/Line bus stops on Great Alpine Road will be temporarily moved to the corner of Albert and Elgin streets, in front of the Old School Museum, for the duration of the closure.